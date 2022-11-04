Airtel introduces 5G Plus services at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport 

Bengaluru: The launch of Airtel 5G Plus services at the new Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport) was announced by telecommunications service provider Airtel on November 3. Airtel announced the implementation of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2 making it the first airport in India to have access to Airtel's 5G network as south India's busiest airport prepares for a formal inauguration.

"Customers will now be able to use their mobile devices at lightning-fast speed when they are at boarding gates, lounges, immigration and customs checkpoints, security checkpoints, baggage claim belt areas, etc," the company said in a release.

With their current data plans, all Airtel customers with 5G smartphones can use the fast Airtel 5G Plus service. According to the firm, the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, hence changing the SIM is not necessary.

Only Phase I of the expansion project has been completed, but the new 'Terminal in a Garden' is expected to increase Bengaluru Airport's passenger capacity by an additional 25 million yearly. When phase II is finished, 20 million more people can travel each year. The overall built-up area of T2 will be 2.55 lakh square metres. While all departures will take place on the first floor, all arrivals have been scheduled for the ground floor.

Bharti Airtel's CTO, Randeep Sekhon, commented on the launch by saying, "We have built the best network that will provide users with an unparalleled 5G experience. The most cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service will be available to passengers travelling into and out of Bengaluru, in addition to experiencing the most modern and cutting-edge airport. Customers now have ultrafast access to HD video streaming, gaming, multiple chats, rapid photo uploads, and more while at the terminal."