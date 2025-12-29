All accused booked under KCOCA in Saifuddin murder case: SP

Udupi: All six accused in the murder of bus operator Saifuddin have been booked under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said on Sunday Addressing the media, the SP said that five of the accused have been arrested so far, while one prime accused has fled the country. “Despite one accused being absconding abroad, KCOCA has been invoked against all six persons involved in the case,” he said, adding that the police would intensify efforts to track down the fugitive. Hariram Shankar said all the accused had a long criminal history, with more than two serious criminal cases registered against each of them over the past decade. “Considering the organised nature of the crime and their repeated involvement in grave offences, Section 3 of KCOCA has been applied,” he said. Following the invocation of KCOCA, the case has been transferred to a special KCOCA court in Mysuru. The SP noted that the Act provides investigators with an extended probe period of up to 180 days, as against the usual 90 days under regular criminal law. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Udupi subdivision, has been appointed as the investigating officer to continue the investigation. The SP further said that provisions under KCOCA empower the police to seize properties belonging to the accused.

“The process of identifying and seizing properties acquired through criminal activities will be initiated in the coming days,” he said, adding that such stringent action would act as a deterrent to organised criminal gangs operating in the district. Saifuddin, owner of AKMS bus service, was murdered on September 27 this year at Kodavoor, under the jurisdiction of Malpe police station. A case was registered immediately after the incident, and an investigation was launched. Police arrested three accused on September 28: Mohammed Faisal Khan (27) of Mission Compound, Udupi; Mohammed Sharif (37) of Kunjibettu, Udupi; and Abdul Shukur (43) of Katipalla, Mangaluru. The fourth accused, Ridha Shabana (27), wife of Mohammed Faisal Khan, was arrested on October 4 on charges of hatching the conspiracy behind the murder. Another accused, Maali Mohammed Siyan (31) of Mission Compound, Shanti Nagara, Udupi, was arrested on December 15. Police said he had supplied the lethal weapons used in the murder. Investigators have also seized a car allegedly used in the crime and a mobile phone used by the accused. Police said further investigation is underway, and more action will follow under the provisions of KCOCA.