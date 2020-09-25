All programs cancelled to pay tribute to Angadi

Bengaluru: Following the sad demise of Union Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi, Karnataka on Thursday decided to fly the flag half-mast on all government buildings as a mark of tribute. According to the government notification, the state has also cancelled all official engagements and cultural programmes too as a mark of respect.

The ongoing Monsoon session will also pass a condolence resolution after leaders pay tribute, and the House is likely to get adjourned for the day thereafter. Angadi passed away at the age of 65 due to Covid-19 infection, and he is the first member of the Union cabinet to have succumbed to this viral infection. Angadi had announced on Twitter on September 11 that he had contracted the disease.