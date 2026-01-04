Allegations of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants trigger tension

Chikkamagaluru: Allegations that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have taken shelter in Chikkamagaluru district by posing as workers from Assam have triggered tension in Mudigere town. In connection with an incident in which activists of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) allegedly checked Aadhaar cards and other identity documents of Assam-based workers, the Mudigere police have registered a suo motu case.

The police have filed an FIR against nine activists, including Bajrang Dal leaders Sudev and Santosh. According to the police, the activists suddenly entered the weekly market area in Mudigere town and began verifying identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, of workers from Assam.

This unexpected action reportedly led to confusion and unrest among the public and workers present at the market.

The developments follow a press conference held a few days ago by Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a man named Deepu in Bangladesh. At the press meet, the organisations had urged the district administration and the police department to verify the documents of Assam-based workers across Chikkamagaluru district. They had also issued a one-week deadline to the authorities to take action.

However, after the deadline elapsed, the Bajrang Dal and VHP alleged that neither the district administration nor the police department initiated any verification drive.

Accusing the authorities of inaction on a sensitive issue, the activists said they were compelled to carry out checks on their own. During the incident in Mudigere, they also openly expressed their anger against the police department and district administration.

With the coffee harvesting season underway, thousands of workers from Assam have arrived in Chikkamagaluru district to work in coffee estates. While many estate owners rely on migrant labour during this period, allegations have surfaced that some workers are carrying fake identity documents, including forged Aadhaar cards. Certain organisations have claimed that a section of these workers may have entered India illegally from Bangladesh, heightening security and demographic concerns in the region.

The issue of alleged illegal immigration has been a recurring topic of debate in the Malnad and coastal regions of Karnataka, particularly in districts with large plantation economies. Political and social organisations have repeatedly demanded stricter verification of migrant labourers, while civil rights groups have cautioned against harassment and vigilantism.

In the wake of the incident, police have stepped up security in Mudigere town to prevent any untoward incidents.

Officials said an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts surrounding the document-checking episode and to examine the broader allegations related to illegal immigration.