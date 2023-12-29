Amid internal feud, Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra to visit rebel MLA Yatnal’s hometown

Bengaluru: Amid the faceoff, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra is visiting Vijayapura city, the hometown of rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, on Saturday.

However, Yatnal is snubbing Vijayendra openly and challenging him causing major embarrassment to the party in the state.

MLA Yatnal had dropped a bombshell by stating that if he is sacked from BJP for his remarks, he would expose Rs 40,000 crore scam by Vijayendra’s father, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during Covid pandemic.

Vijayendra is visiting Vijayapura for the first time after assuming the charge. He will visit the district BJP office and hold a meeting with local leaders. He will also visit Sri Siddeshwar Ashram in the city and participate in the Guru Namana programme.

MLA Yatnal had refused Vijayendra to visit his residence. He also snubbed him on many occasions inside as well as outside the assembly. Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda had expressed his unhappiness over no initiation of action against those who are openly challenging the leadership in the state.

Sources explain that MLA Yatnal is backed by the National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh and opponents of Yediyurappa. The sources said that the development of Vijayendra visiting MLA Yatnal’s home town will compel the latter to welcome him as per the protocol.

The development has created curiosity in the state politics.