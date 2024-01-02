Amit Singh is new DIG, Western Range

Mangaluru: In a notable development within the law enforcement landscape, Amit Singh has assumed the pivotal role of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the Western Range in Mangaluru.

This change in leadership comes on the heels of the transfer of the former DIG, Chandragupta, to Bengaluru, creating a void that Singh is now poised to fill. Taking the podium to address the media on his inauguration, Amit Singh conveyed a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law.

His particular emphasis on combatting illegal activities, notably drug-related offences and communal incidents, highlighted the proactive stance he aims to adopt in maintaining public order. The ceremonial transition was attended by prominent figures in the law enforcement hierarchy, including Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Ryshyanth and Udupi SP Dr. Arun K.

Their presence underscored the significance of this leadership change within the Western Range. Singh’s takeover marks a new chapter, where his wealth of experience and strategic vision positions him as a pivotal figure in addressing the evolving complexities of policing in the region. The relocation of DIG Chandragupta serves as a backdrop to Singh’s ascendancy, signifying a seamless transition in leadership.