Araga Gyanendra should be jailed: Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi

Koppal: Koppal district in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said that former minister Araga Gyanendra, who has made objectionable statements about Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge, has lost his mind and should be admitted to Nimhans Hospital immediately.

Addressing the reporters on Saturday, Shivaraj Tangadagi said that Araga Gyanendra, who has worked as Home Minister, does not know how to speak. Article 371 (J) was implemented for the Kalyana Karnataka region due to Kharge's tireless efforts. He said that Araga Gyanendra should be jailed for speaking derogatorily against such leaders.

Araga Gyanendra and BJP leaders, not only disrespected Kharge. The entire Kalyan Karnataka people has been insulted. So they should apologise the entire Kalyan Karnataka people. Otherwise, the people here should stop the BJP from moving around in this region, he said.

The Supreme Court stayed the sentence imposed by the Surat court in the case of Rahul Gandhi's statement about Modi's surname, a victory for truth. The BJP who do hate politics will do whatever it takes to suppress them politically. The court still exists in this country, he said.

Our government is aware of where the money of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Community should be used. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah brought a suitable law for the proper management of the money of these two communities. He said that those who could not do anything during their administration did not deserve to speak.

Rayareddy is a senior and is our leader. There is no question that they speak out of desperation. We were in student life when he was in politics. We are going to continue under his advice and guidance. He replied to the reporter's question that Rayareddy has no resentment.

BJP leaders are afraid of guarantee schemes. During the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah wandered from street to street, but people did not pay their respects to them. He joked that now our five projects are worrying the BJP national leaders.

He expressed confidence that a new wave has risen in the country and this time the party will come to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has no job at present. Before the election results, Kumaraswamy had dreamed that whichever side wins it would be him on their side. Frustrated that nothing is happening now, he said that Kumaraswamy is talking randomly.