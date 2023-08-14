Ashwath Narayan has got doctorate in protection of thieves: DCM hits back at Aswath Narayan

Bengaluru: “This is not Aswath Narayan. He has done his doctorate in protecting thieves," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

The media drew attention on MLA Aswath Narayan criticizing DCM DK Shivakumar as Bengaluru destruction minister. Responding near his Sadashivnagar residence on Monday, Shivakumar said, “Ashwath Narayan is not worried about the protection of bona fide contractors. If there was, he would have paid the bill on time. Now some of their own BJP contractors are standing in defense of fake contractors and benami thieves. Aswath Narayan sponsored drama board play will not be held for more than a day. Let them go wherever they want. Do whatever they want. I will reveal the true color along with the document soon."

Those who came saying that they will clean Ramanagara, cleaned their party in the district. He is in that mental depression. Ashwath Narayan has not revealed what he has done in his department and in Bangalore. I will not talk about this now. He said that when the time comes, we will expose all their wrongdoings.

Who did how much work? How did they do it? Who is uplifting whom? It will be revealed. A preliminary investigation should be done to protect the bona fide contractor. It is being done by the government. They are playing all these games to avoid this. Let them go wherever they want. Do whatever they want. Let them go not only to the Governor but also to the President. Let them do any campaign, he said.

He said, I should have spoken about this earlier. But there was a fire accident in the BBMP quality testing laboratory. There is a party meeting today. Tomorrow is independence day. So not talking now. I will speak in the coming days.

When asked if some contractors are speaking against you because of pressure, he said, “That's true. I have not given any contract to anyone. So how can I ask for commission? The contractor has met me to request payment of the bill for the works done during the BJP government. Why did the BJP government not pay the bills of these contractors during its tenure? Let today's party meeting, independence day be over. Later, I will release shocking documents about the works of the BJP government. It is sad to see how the BJP leaders are using the contractors and insulting them," he said.

To a question regarding CT Ravi's statement regarding taking oath in Ajjaiah's Mutt, he said, “CT Ravi is delirious. What he need now is better treatment. Let's give it," he said.