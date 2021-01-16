Asian Paints agrees to set up new plant to provide jobs to land sellers

Bengaluru: In order to end the stalemate between the protesting farmers and Asian Paints at Mysuru, the company stated that it plans to end all disputes at their paint plant by setting up an additional facility for any alternative product manufacturing on the same plot for the land sellers.

"With tremendous respect for the land sellers and the Government of Karnataka, Asian Paints is acting beyond the lines of the terms and conditions agreed upon initially," the statement read.

"The company was in continuous talks with the Government of Karnataka and had offered a few additional proposals regarding the employment of land sellers. The government has now accepted the proposal and the land sellers have also given their nod for employment in a separate set up within the plot. The employment offered shall be commensurate with their skill sets and qualifications. In addition to the above proposal, Asian Paints will also provide training to the eligible land sellers for a period of six months along with a suitable stipend. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has also agreed to provide the final list of eligible land sellers to Asian Paints by Monday," the company said.

Asian Paints claims that it has already borne an additional cost of Rs. 14 crore in alignment with the government authorities in the past to set up a Health and Hygiene facility in the Mysuru region for the land sellers.

"Despite incurring such an expenditure, the brand continued to stay committed to the communities around its plant and works with several NGOs in the areas of health, water, hygiene and education," Asian Paints in a statement said.