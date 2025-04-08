Aspirants want to know if a new CM name also is likely

Bengaluru: According to sources, the high command is of the opinion that it is better if the cabinet reshuffle and the election of a new president are held at the same time. This means that the future of state politics lies in the answer to the question whether the leadership change will also take place at the same time as DK Shivakumar has been insisting.

The entire state has seen on social media the efforts made by the ministers supporting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reshuffle the cabinet by dropping 7-8 ministers and appoint a new KPCC president. The Chief Minister also had in mind that it would be okay if the post of KPCC president were changed.

However, he also had the dual problem of having to drop seven or eight ministers and have to drop ministers from his quota. Instead, he also thought that it would not be enough to bring only Nagendra, who had resigned earlier in the Valmiki scandal, into the cabinet now. Now, Rahul Gandhi has sent a clear message in Delhi that there is no need for a cabinet reshuffle now.

Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with ministers Santosh Lad and M B Patil went to 10 Janpath at exactly 10 am, but it was 11:30 am when Rahul Gandhi, who took only Siddaramaiah inside, came out. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi, who has said that there is no need for a cabinet reshuffle now, has not given any specific assurance about the change in the post of KPCC president.

The Siddaramaiah government will complete its half term years in November 2025. Siddaramaiah will also hold the record of ruling for more days than Devaraj Urs. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told Delhi leaders that he should be the Chief Minister then, and DK Shivakumar himself is going to Delhi leaders every 15 days to remind them of the promise given by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, when Siddaramaiah and his supporters thought that their power was intact, the high command sent a message saying - let’s see, wait until December - which has also caused a stir in the Siddaramaiah camp.

Last month, when KC Venugopal called DK Shivakumar and said, “You will be the KPCC president until the Zilla Panchayat elections are over,” DK Shivakumar had said, “Make me the chief minister as promised. Then make whoever you want the president, just keep quiet for now.”

According to sources, the high command is of the opinion that it is better if the cabinet reshuffle and the election of a new president take place at the same time. This means that the future of state politics lies in the answer to the question of whether the leadership change will also take place at the same time, as DK Shivakumar has been insisting.

2013 to 2018, when Siddaramaiah, who was the Chief Minister for the first time,Delhi High command said, “Yes to everything.” Even Kharge and Parameshwar were not in the same mindset to be stubborn. But after coming to power in 2023, Delhi leaders are shaking their heads at DK Shivakumar’s words.

When DK Shivakumar said that the format of the Hassan convention should be changed, Venugopal issued a firman saying yes. Then, when G. Parameshwar went to organize a meeting of Dalit MLAs at his house, DK Shivakumar went to Delhi. As a result, Randeep Surjewala himself wrote an open letter and said to cancel the meeting.

When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepared to bring the caste census report in the cabinet, Delhi leaders said no to one thing that DK Shivakumar said. When Minister Rajanna raised the issue of honeytrap in the House, Venugopal and Surjewala took a dig at him saying that raising the issue in the House has damaged the party’s image, which is not right.

Now Jarkiholi, Rajanna, Santosh Lad have all joined hands and insisted on a cabinet reshuffle and a change in the KPCC president, but the fact that Delhi leaders are pointing to the end of the year has increased the curiosity as to whether the Gandhi family will accept the condition set by DK Shivakumar.

Sachin Pilot did not learn any lesson when Ashok Gehlot did not give up power in Rajasthan. But DK Shivakumar had planned ahead and went to Delhi when the 2023 results came out. He also knew that he would not become the Chief Minister immediately. Thus, DK Shivakumar, did not agree to then in charge Venugopal and Surjewala, also disagreed even after Kharge told him.

Finally, DK Shivakumar agreed to Siddaramaiah becoming the Chief Minister only after Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were in Shimla, made a video call through the Face Time app and said that they would make him the Chief Minister after 2.5 years.

That is why now DK Shivakumar is saying okay to what Delhi leaders said. Also, Sonia Gandhi seems to have sympathy for DK Shivakumar going to jail because of her.

But Siddaramaiah is a mass leader. If a decision is taken to remove him, the Gandhi family is also worried about the immediate and far-reaching consequences. If you turn the page of history, any mass leader like Devaraja Arasu, Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa, BS Yediyurappa, etc. who has been removed from power has always ensured a crushing defeat in the elections for the ruling party. This alone is the biggest worry for

the high command.