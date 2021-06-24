At-home semen sample collection launched in Bengaluru

Bangalore: Janani, an end-to-end reproductive health and sexual wellness solutions platform, has launched a first-of-its-kind at-home advanced DIY semen testing kits. In a major disruption in the fertility testing market in India, the at-home semen collection would help more men feel comfortable with fertility testing and encourage them to step forward for the same.

Currently, the services are limited to Bengaluru, but will be extended to Mumbai by July. At present, semen analysis requires men to visit a clinic and deposit the sample. Given the social taboos around sexual health and the lack of privacy at clinics, a lot of men back out from getting their semen analyzed. Semen testing from home has been challenging so far because of the quick mortality of the sperm which poses a logistical challenge.

Led by Dr. S S Vasan, co-founder of Janani and former founding chairman of Manipal Fertility, Janani has developed a unique media that can store a sample without any damage to the sperms for up to 8 hours in non-laboratory conditions, thus providing enough time to for the samples to be collected from homes and then brought to the laboratories.

Once a person registers himself for semen analysis with Janani, they ship the DIY semen testing kit in discreet packaging to the person's address. The user can then follow instructions on the package and easily deposit his sample at the comfort of his home. Then, the sample would be collected by an agent from the address and sent to Janani's labs for testing.

The user is then provided with a detailed and comprehensive report within 24 hours of receiving the sample. Speaking on the launch, Nilay Mehrotra, Founder, Janani, said, "Fertility discussions are still mostly limited to that of women. But we are here to change that. With rising male infertility and concern about male sexual wellness, it is important for men to come forward for fertility tests.

But most men feel shy and uncomfortable with the current mode of semen testing at diagnostic centres. With our unique offering, men can now take the test from the comfort and convenience of their homes.

At Janani, we want to make fertility care gender-neutral, comfortable and more accessible to everyone through technology. Guided by industry stalwarts like Dr. SS Vasan himself, we will continue to offer innovative, tech-enabled and personalised fertility care solutions for a modern India." About Janani Janani is one of India's fastest growing healthcare brands that effectively combines technology with medical expertise to provide affordable, convenient and end to end solutions around sexual wellness, reproductive health and fertility.

Janani's cutting edge also lies in its strong founding team; Dr. S S Vasan, co-founder at Janani and Ex-founding Chairman Manipal Fertility Group and President of South Asian Society of Sexual medicine, brings unparalleled expertise and years of experience to the table while the founder, Nilay Mehrotra, Ex-founder VC funded CharIoT and SenRa, was awarded Top 50 CEO by World Innovation Congress in 2018.