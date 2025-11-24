ATF honours trailblazers transforming Assistive Technology at BTS 2025

Bengaluru: AssisTechFoundation (ATF), India’s pioneering organisation accelerating Assistive Technology (AT) innovations that empower Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), announced the winners of the 5th Edition of the ATF Awards at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) - AT Track 2025. The 28th edition of BTS is an initiative of the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Govt. of Karnataka, in partnership with industry stakeholders, and brings the world of technology and business together. The ATF Awards continue to be India’s foremost and the only national recognition platform dedicated to spotlighting startups, corporates, NGOs, educational institutions, investors, and government bodies transforming lives through AT. The awards were presented by senior leaders from the Industry and ATF Board Members as part of the AT Track. This year’s edition further strengthened ATF’s leadership in placing Assistive Technology firmly on India’s national innovation landscape, building upon the strong foundation laid in previous years, including ATF’s continued impactful presence at BTS. The awards celebrate breakthrough technologies and initiatives that enhance independence, accessibility, and quality of life for PwDs. ATF presented 10 awards across 3 major categories - Emerging Startups, Established Startups and Enablers, recognising innovators and champions who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to disability inclusion through technology. The CEO and Co-Founder of AssisTech Foundation, Prateek Madhav commented on the occasion, “Innovation has always been at the heart of ATF’s philosophy. We believe that the right technology can profoundly improve the lives of Persons with Disabilities—enabling greater access, independence, and dignity. The ATF Awards reflect this belief, honouring changemakers who are pushing the boundaries of what inclusive technology can achieve for India.”