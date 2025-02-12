Attack on K’taka police station: Dy CM Shivakumar says action will be taken on any wrongdoing

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited the riot-hit area of Udayagiri locality in Mysuru city on Wednesday in connection with the police station attack case and said that action will be initiated on any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

A mob had attacked the police station in Mysuru following an objectionable communal social media post on Monday. The police resorted to lathi charges and fired tear gas to disperse the mob.

Speaking to the media after visiting the riot-affected area, Shivakumar stated “The stone-pelting incident in Udayagiri involved 15-16-year-old boys. The police handled the situation exceptionally well, ensuring no harm was done to anyone. I congratulate all the officers for managing the situation effectively.”

Dy CM Shivakumar said, “Regardless of who commits a mistake, it remains a mistake. The police will take legal action against any wrongdoing. I have received a report from the police. As soon as the incident occurred, senior Muslim community leaders arrived and helped control the situation. Some of these leaders also sustained injuries, and Police Officer Mutturaj was injured as well. I have seen the video evidence.”

When asked about Cooperation Minister K. N. Rajanna’s statement blaming the police for the Udayagiri riots, Shivakumar responded, “The Chief Minister and the Home Minister will address the minister’s remarks. The police have done a commendable job in handling the Udayagiri case. I am not sure what words others have used, but while the police had protection, the general public did not.”

When questioned about whether the government stands by the police, he replied, “As the Deputy Chief Minister, I am standing here at the very site of the incident and speaking. What could be a more official statement than this? The Chief Minister needs around eight more days to recover (from knee injury), after which he will address this matter.”

On rioters attacking the police for a delay in filing an FIR, he said, “The police took immediate action. The extent of damage caused by the riot is being assessed. Footage recorded by cameras is being collected, and legal action will be taken against all those responsible.”

Karnataka Police on Wednesday launched a hunt for an Islamic religious teacher who delivered hate speech provoking the mob to attack a police station in Mysuru city over an objectionable social media post.

The police have tracked 50 to 60 people who were indulged in violence, including stone pelting. The police said, all of them would be detained for questioning and legal procedures would be initiated soon. The accused are being identified with the CCTV footage.

Earlier, Karnataka Police had detained one person in connection with a controversial social media post against a particular community while celebrating the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections which triggered tension in Mysuru city.

The accused, a resident of Kalyannagar in Mysuru, had put up a post ridiculing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. The accused further made provocative communal statements against a particular religious group. The post went viral on social media on Monday evening.

By late Monday night, a group belonging to the minority community gathered in front of the Udayagiri police station demanding action against the accused person.

Although the police tried to pacify the crowd and even roped in religious leaders who requested them to calm down, the situation turned violent and they started pelting stones on the police station. The mob also attacked the official vehicle of the DCP.

They raised slogans and when the situation went out of control, the police resorted to lathi-charge and later fired tear gas.

Additional police forces were called and the senior police officers along with local political leaders appealed to the crowd and assured them that action would be taken against the accused person. They somehow managed to convince the mob to withdraw the protest.

Though the police have controlled the situation, tension has prevailed in the area.