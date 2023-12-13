Attack on the Parliament House a complete failure of the security system: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddramaiah on Monday said Today's attack on the Parliament House, which has shocked the entire country, is not only condemnable but also extremely shocking. It is a relief that all MPs are safe. It is a shocking development that such an incident took place despite the tight security. It is clear that this is a complete failure of the security system. It is the duty of the Central Government, and very importantly the Home Minister of the country, to carry out an impartial investigation and bring the entire truth behind the incident before the country.



He said that considering this attack was carried out on the same day as the terrorist attack on the Parliament twenty-two years ago (13-12-2001), there is a doubt that there may be other motives behind it. It should be noted that even during the 2001 attacks, there was a BJP-led NDA government. This has led to several questions about the country's security.

There are reports that Mysore Lok Sabha Member Pratap Singh himself gave a pass to the youth who attacked the Parliament House, said CM Siddaramaiah. He said, If this news is true, this MP should also be investigated. If the pass is to be given, the youth may be acquaintances of the MP. The question also arises as to how passes were given to strangers if there were no acquaintances. It is necessary to know that in law the disaster that happens due to irresponsibility is also punishable.

He said, Parliament House, being the heart of the country, is given tighter security than any other area or building. However, how did these youths enter the Parliament holding smoke bombs? Are there any insiders involved in this act? Are there any other external forces behind the act of these youths? Such questions naturally arise. When the country's Parliament House itself is not safe, the country's borders are safe, naturally questions arise. The responsibility of answering all these questions lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.