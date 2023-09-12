Bandh withdrawn by pvt transport union

Bengaluru: Drivers and owners of private vehicles have been hit due to the Shakti Yojana implemented by the state government. So on Monday, auto drivers, private bus owners and cab owners have come forward to protest against the government through a bandh. But the Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has promised to fulfill the demand, the private transport union has withdrawn the Bengaluru city bandh.



Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy responded and promised to fulfil some demands for private transport. ‘Some demands take time to fulfil. I myself am in favour of private transport. They are driving a bike taxi without any permission. They said that they will make a new app soon. I will ensure that there is no problem for private transporters. We will discuss with CM Siddaramaiah about giving loans at low interest rates. I am on your side. I will discuss with the CM about the problem of private bus owners’. He said that action will be taken if goods vehicles are driven illegally.

‘Necessary action will be taken regarding the establishment of Driver Development Corporation. We will open the Indira canteen near the airport. I will discuss with the CM about giving loans at a low interest rate. A case is going on in the court about Ola, Uber, Rapido. We will also take action on making one city, one fare. I will talk to Minister Zameer Ahmed with regard to housing allocation. We are going to provide a grant of Rs 17 crore for the education of children of drivers’. He said that there should be a discussion with the CM about the demand of the bus owners association.

Nataraj Sharma, the president of the Union of Private Transport Organisations, who spoke after the bandh was withdrawn, said that the minister has promised to fulfil 27 out of 32 demands. So we are withdrawing the bandh. Ramalinga Reddy has also promised to reduce taxes. They said that if the demand is not met, they will protest again.