Bangalore Bandh Effect: 13 flights canceled at the last minute
Due to ongoing Cauvery Water dispute, Bengaluru rural-Bengaluru city Bandh has affected passengers flying from Kempegowda International Airport.
Arrival of 13 domestic flights was canceled at the last minute due to Bengaluru Bandh. Airlines have canceled the flights of 13 other flights including Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai at the last minute.
Therefore, the number of passengers at the airport has decreased and indirectly this has also affected the cab drivers. Cab drivers have to wait for hours for passengers.
The number of passengers arriving and departing from the airport has decreased slightly. In the wake of the Bengaluru bandh, the number of people coming to Bengaluru from different parts of the country has reduced. There has been a slight decrease in the number of commuters from the airport, which has affected cab drivers.