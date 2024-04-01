Bangalore South one of BJP’s safest LS constituencies

Bengaluru: Of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, Bengaluru South is one of the most important constituencies for the BJP. This constituency laid a solid foundation for late Ananth Kumar’s national politics. Even after his untimely demise, the BJP retained this constituency.

A total of twelve elections have been held in Bengaluru South since the Emergency, of which the BJP has won eight, the Janata Party three and the Congress once. BJP’s Ananth Kumar had won a record six consecutive times here. Congress had won here for the first time in 1989. Former Congress CM Gundurao defeated Janata party candidate VS Krishna Iyer.

BJP’s K Venkatagiri Gowda defeated Congress’s Gundu Rao in the 1991 elections after the fall of Chandrasekhar’s government. Since then, BJP has continued its winning campaign without looking back.

In 1996, BJP fielded Ananth Kumar for the first time. Congress had given a ticket to Varalakshmi Gundurao as its candidate. However, the Gundurao family lost that election again. From then Ananth Kumar was the most charismatic leader from the state in the centre.

There are eight assembly constituencies in the constituency, five of which are BJP and three of which are Congress MLAs. While BJP has given a ticket to sitting MP Tejaswi Surya, Congress has given a ticket to Soumya Reddy, daughter of minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Chickpet, Bommanahalli and Padmanabha Nagar assembly constituencies have BJP and BTM layout, Congress MLAs in Govindaraja Nagar, Vijayanagar.

In the last six elections, the Congress has changed its candidate each time. However, that party has not been able to win so far. This time Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy daughter and former Jaynagar Constituency MLA Soumya Reddy is given Congress Ticket for Bangalore South. However, The results of the last six elections Itself clearly declared which party has major win.