Bangalore to Host Devajyoti Ray's Art Exhibition

Bengaluru: Bangaluru city will host a significant cultural event, “Pseudorealism and the Evolution of Art,” led by renowned artist Devajyoti Ray. The exhibition, set to take place at Dwija Art Gallery from October 18 to 27, 2024, will explore Ray's signature style, pseudorealism, which merges real and surreal elements, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary art.

The event will open with an inaugural ceremony on October 19, featuring special guests including Sadhika Peerbhoy and actress Priyanka Upendra. Over the course of 10 days, attendees will have the opportunity to view 26 selected works by Ray that highlight the evolution of modern artistic expression. The exhibition will focus on the ways in which contemporary art reflects societal changes and can spark discussions on social issues.

In addition to the art showcase, the event will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions on the role of art in society, particularly in the Indian context. One of the event's key initiatives is the "Art with a Heart" charity drive, aimed at raising funds for NGOs through artistic collaborations. This initiative emphasises the event's goal of using art to promote social good.

A private session, the Connoisseurs' Rendezvous on October 18, will bring together thought leaders, including M. Girish Koti and Devajyoti Ray, for discussions on art conservation in India. Throughout the exhibition, art enthusiasts, students, and patrons will have the chance to interact with Ray’s work and gain insights into the global reach of pseudorealism.

Speaking to Hans India Devajyoti Ray, “Pseudorealism refers to an artistic or cinematic style that imitates realism but distorts or exaggerates certain aspects of reality, making it appear more convincing or dramatic than real life. It often involves presenting events, characters, or environments in a way that feels realistic at first glance, but on closer inspection, they contain elements that are idealised, manipulated, or simplified for effect.

In art or film, pseudorealism might make use of highly detailed visuals, but the subject matter could include improbable scenarios, overly dramatic emotions, or an idealised version of reality. It creates a suspension of disbelief while maintaining a façade of realism.”.