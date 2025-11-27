Bangalore University Confers Honorary Doctorate on Speaker U.T. Khader

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University on Thursday at a ceremony organised at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who also serves as the Chancellor of the University, formally presented the prestigious recognition to Khader in the presence of senior university officials.

The event, held at the Raj Bhavan Banquet Hall, was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jayakar S.M., Registrar K.T. Shanthala, members of the academic council and officials from the higher education department.

The university stated that the honorary doctorate acknowledges Khader’s long-standing contribution to public life, his commitment to democratic values, and his efforts to maintain decorum and inclusivity in the Assembly. Hailing from Mangaluru, Khader has earned appreciation across party lines for his calm, people-friendly approach and effective leadership in the House.

University authorities remarked that his work as Speaker—particularly his emphasis on disciplined legislative debate—made him a deserving candidate for the honour.

Khader expressed gratitude and said the recognition strengthens his resolve to continue his public service with dedication. “It is a matter of pride, and a reminder of the responsibility that comes with public trust,” he said.

Academicians and officials congratulated him at the ceremony, which concluded with traditional academic protocols.