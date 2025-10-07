Bangalore University to hold 60th convocation; over 30,000 students to receive degrees

Bangalore University will hold its 60th convocation on Wednesday, October 8, at the Gyan Jyoti Hall on the Central College campus. A total of 30,300 students are set to receive their degree certificates, with female students forming the majority among the graduates and PhD recipients.

Bangalore University Vice Chancellor M.S. Jayakar said at a press conference on Tuesday that 23,388 students will receive their degrees, including 9,878 female and 13,510 male students, while 140 PhD candidates—76 females and 64 males—will also be awarded their degrees.

Among the graduates, 19,819 students passed with the highest rank, 7,186 with first rank, 763 with second rank, and 158 with third rank. Additionally, 2,312 students from autonomous colleges will receive their degrees.

The degrees will be conferred by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar at 11:30 am, while scientist Prahlad Rama Rao will deliver the convocation address.

Gold medals and cash prizes will be awarded to 218 students. In the postgraduate category, S. Prema from the Kannada department stands out, receiving a record 11 medals, while K.M. Rufia (Physical Science) and B.S. Vidyashree (Chemistry) will receive 7 medals each. In the undergraduate category, S. Hemanth (Civil Engineering) receives 7 medals, and S. Divya (BCom) earns 6 medals.

The B.R. Ambedkar Gold Medal will be awarded to S. Divya, K.G. Manasa, D.H. Nandini, R. Chetan, and S. Bharatkumar, while S. Swarup (SF College) and Ranjit Jadhav (St. Claret College) will receive the best sportsperson award.

Vice Chancellor Jayakar also announced that honorary doctorates will be conferred on Vidhan Sabha Speaker U.T. Khader, former Legislative Council member D. Madegowda, and businessman T.B. Prasanna, approved by the Governor.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted that 55% of faculty posts at the university remain vacant, and government permission has been sought to fill them, clarifying that there is no confusion regarding guest lecturer appointments.