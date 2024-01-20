Bangalore’s historic Cantonment Railway Station to be world-class by October 2025

Bengaluru: The work undertaken to give a facelift to the city’s historical and heritage ‘Cantonment Railway Station’ is progressing in full swing and 15% of the work has been completed. By October 2025, passengers will get world-class amenities at the station.

Cantonment Railway Station is one of the three major stations serving long distance and suburban trains and is the oldest railway station on the South Western Railway division. In this background, the central government has devised a renovation project at a cost of Rs 480 crore to provide world-class facilities to the passengers by giving a modern touch to the station.

This project is a significant step towards improving the transport infrastructure of the city. Retaining the original heritage style of the station, the modernized station will provide world-class facilities to passengers in the years to come. Also, it will contribute to the development of Bangalore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this project on June 20, 2022. It is suggested to complete the work by 2025. An additional 75,000 sq. ft. of space is being added to the 25,000 sq. ft. station, giving a total area of 1 lakh sq. ft. to provide world-class tourist amenities.

This work has been started for about 6 months and 15% physical and Rs 35 crores financial progress has been achieved. Engineers are confident that the work will be completed within the stipulated time. By constructing the main entrance to Vasantnagar side and the second entrance towards Millers Road, separate ticket counters will be opened on both sides to facilitate the passengers. Construction of pick up and drop zones to decongest passengers. There will be a large waiting room, multiple ticket counters, rain water harvesting, solar power roof, four feet over bridge and multi-storey parking complex.

A multi-storied parking complex is being constructed to accommodate 2000 vehicles for parking bikes and cars. With over 100 trains plying daily and over 50 thousand passengers, this station will become a major transport hub by integrating three rail networks, connecting the existing rail network to the upcoming Suburban Rail Project and the nearby underground metro station to be constructed under Phase 2 of our Metro.

The works of the station are progressing briskly. Currently, 15% of the work has been completed at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Out of 24 meters of road work, 20 meters have been completed. The foundation work of the building under construction on the south side of the station is half complete. An engineer said that the foundation for the construction of the CAO complex and four foot bridges is complete and the above work is starting.