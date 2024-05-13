Basaveshwara banner torn by miscreants; protest erupts

Kalburgi: Amidst the Basava Jayanti celebrations, an incident occurred on Saturday night as unidentified individuals vandalised a banner featuring the portrait of Basaveshwara near the railway station gate in the district, dishonouring the revered figure.

Upon learning of this disrespectful act, youth leaders from the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samaj, including Anand Patila Naraboli, Jagadeva Diggaonkar, Prasad Avanti, Ambarisha Sulegaon, and Santosh Haveri, promptly arrived at the scene. They strongly condemned the insult to Basaveshwara and urged the police to take immediate action. In response, Police Sub-Inspector Sudarshan Reddy and his team swiftly arrived at the location to assess the situation. Assuring strict measures against the perpetrators, PSI Reddy pledged to take appropriate action. In a bid to prevent any escalation, PSI Reddy tactfully convinced the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samaj youth leaders to remove the damaged banner. Respecting the authorities’ request, the torn banner was duly taken down under the supervision and guidance of PSI Reddy.