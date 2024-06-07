Live
Just In
GSL medical college holds FUSE course from today
The workshop is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5pm
Rajamahendravaram: GSL Medical College in Rajahmundry is set to host the first-ever Fundamental Use of Surgical Energy (FUSE) course in India. The event, accredited by the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), USA, offers a lifetime-valid certificate and is an essential educational opportunity for practicing surgeons and postgraduates across all surgical specialties. The workshop is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5pm.
The FUSE course aims to provide comprehensive training on the safe utilisation of surgical energy-based devices. This includes their application in the operating room, endoscopic suites, and other procedural areas.
Attendees will gain insights into the fundamentals of electro surgery, mechanisms to prevent adverse events such as operating room fires, and the use of various energy devices across different surgical departments.
Dr Steven Schwaitzberg, Chairman, Dept of Surgery, Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Buffalo, Dr Pascal Fuchshuber, General Surgeon, Sutter East Bay Medical Group, San Francisco, Dr Edward Jones, Asst Professor of Surgery, University of Colorado Hospital, Denver, Dr Kinga Powers, General Surgeon, Stony Brook University Hospital, New York, and Dr Jaisa Olasky, Director of Robotic Surgical Education, Dept of General Surgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York are attending as faculty.