BBMP awaits guidelines on vaccinating children

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Saturday that they are still waiting for specific guidelines from the Central government on vaccination of children.

"As of now, we haven't received any order from the Central government regarding the vaccination of children. There has been no specific guideline on which age group will receive it first and distribution channels," he said.

He added that Bengaluru has provision for storing large amounts of vaccine as evidenced by the mega vaccinations where 2 lakh were given the jab in a single day. "In the coming days, we will discuss with NGOs and RWAs to formulate a program for vaccinating children" he added.

Addressing the rising case of breakthrough infections, the Chief Commissioner said, "Breakthrough infections are happening worldwide.

But those who are completely vaccinated are still protected from the severity of the disease and do not require ICU". He added that this is not a cause for worry and it will be further discussed in detail with the technical advisory committee.

BBMP is also closely monitoring the number of cases in the city daily. Patients who are getting admitted are being categorised and evaluated based on whether they get admitted in ICU, HDU, or oxygen beds, where they are vaccinated or unvaccinated etc.