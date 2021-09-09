BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta inspects road repair work

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with local MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy, on Wednesday inspected the Pulakeshinagar Bore Bund road and took stock of the progress.



Revenue Minister R Ashok had a meeting with officials at BBMP headquarters on Monday to discuss the pothole issue. He instructed BBMP to fill potholes on major stretches by September 20 and 85,791 interior roads in each ward by September 30.

As per the instructions given by the Revenue Minister, repairs are happening throughout the 8 zones of the city.

BBMP officials have been told to complete the repair work efficiently and swiftly.