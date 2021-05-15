Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Bengaluru

BBMP chief tells officials to complete KR Circle beautification early

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday visited K. R. Circle junction and inspected the ongoing work. The circle is being beautified with cobblestones, electric lamps and landscaping.
x

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday visited K. R. Circle junction and inspected the ongoing work. The circle is being beautified with cobblestones, electric lamps and landscaping.

Highlights

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday visited K. R. Circle junction and inspected the ongoing beautification work

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday visited K. R. Circle junction and inspected the ongoing beautification work.

The development works at Gankanagar, Sadashivanagar, Domlamur, Mathikare and Vijayanagar junctions have already been completed. The chief engineer informed the BBMP Chief Commissioner that the installation of electric lamps, landscaping and asphalting near the statue of Visvesvaraya would be completed by the end of May.

Gupta advised the authorities to complete the work as quickly as possible without any inconvenience to motorists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X