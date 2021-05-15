BBMP chief tells officials to complete KR Circle beautification early

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday visited K. R. Circle junction and inspected the ongoing beautification work.

The development works at Gankanagar, Sadashivanagar, Domlamur, Mathikare and Vijayanagar junctions have already been completed. The chief engineer informed the BBMP Chief Commissioner that the installation of electric lamps, landscaping and asphalting near the statue of Visvesvaraya would be completed by the end of May.

Gupta advised the authorities to complete the work as quickly as possible without any inconvenience to motorists.