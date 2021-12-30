BBMP gears up to vaccinate children from January 3

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed the officials to take all necessary measures in al zones to vaccinate youngsters in the 15-18 years age group from January 3.

Speaking in a virtual review meeting on controlling Covid-19 spread in the city, Gaurav Gupta asked the officials to make the arrangements in all schools and colleges for implementation of the programme. He advised the officials to make a zone-wise list and deploy personnel for the same.

He suggested roping in the services of NGOs to identify school and college dropouts in slums and industrial areas for vaccination. Similarly, preparations should be done for administering precautionary (booster) dose to those in the age group of 60 years and above and frontline workers from January 10.

"Nip corona virus in the bud by ensure proper contact tracing should be the motto of officials. Educate the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at parties and social gatherings. Health officers should hold meetings with resident welfare associations (RWAs) in each ward," he said.

On an average, 45,000 Covid tested are being done in the city daily. The chief commissioner asked the officials to increase the number further.

He told the officials to take action against restaurants, commercial firms if the Covid appropriate behaviour is not adhere to.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra said that there are around 5 lakh children of 15-17 years of age in the city limits. They all will be vaccinated from January 3. Towards this end, children will be identified from local educational institutions. School dropouts and children who are working in industrial areas also will be vaccinated. So, the officials should come up with an action plan, he said.

BBMP chief health officer Dr Balasundar, all zonal joint commissioners, health officers and others were present in the meeting.