BBMP identifies 3 Covid clusters in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike ((BBMP) has identified three Covid clusters in the Yelahanka zone.

At Govardhan Residency in Ward 09, a man returned from Kerala on March 1 and, on developing some symptoms after a week he visited a primary health centre (PHC) where he tested positive. "The residents of the apartment where the Kerala returnee lives have been advised to be under strict home quarantine. In spite of our instructions four residents of the apartment had been to ISKON temple on March 9 and developed symptoms on March 14.

On March 16 the four patients from the same family staying on the first floor tested positive. On March 17 two residents of the third floor turned positive," BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said.

A family residing at BEL layout had attended a marriage function in RT Nagar on March 2. As they got information from one of the attendees of the marriage that some guests at the function tested positive, the family approached the PHC and got the test done.

One of the members tested positive on March 12 and whole family was advised to be in home quarantine. On March 15 re-testing was done on the whole family and on March 18 all were declared positive.

On intimation from the war room about two patients at Chikkabommasandra testing positive on March 17, a team from the PHC visited the area for contact tracing and testing on March 18.