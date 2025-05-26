BBMP restructuring by Sept 15 for Greater Bengaluru Authority: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be completed by September 15, and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be formed.

“I will hold discussions with the Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, including three to four more MLAs. After gathering everyone’s suggestions, the proposal will be brought before the state Cabinet, and a final decision will be taken,” Shivakumar said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha after a meeting on the Greater Bengaluru project, the Deputy Chief Minister added: “A notification has been issued from May 15 to transition BBMP into the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Within 120 days, we are required to form new municipal bodies.”

“Therefore, I have sought suggestions from all Bengaluru MLAs on how many corporations should be created. Based on that, we will decide on future expansions. These new civic bodies must be constituted by September 15,” he said.

He also added that discussions were held with legislators from rain-affected areas, and local officials have been given the authority to carry out emergency work. “The required budget for this will be provided by the state government,” he said.

Responding to the issue of water supply through tankers, Shivakumar added: “In areas where complaints have been received, necessary seasonal measures will be implemented.”

Regarding the issue of street vendors, he said: “We have decided to clear all footpath shops in Bengaluru. So far, 27,665 street vendors have registered, and we are ready to provide pushcarts for them. They must operate only in the designated areas we identify.

Of these, 3,755 vendors have already requested pushcarts.”

“Please don’t try to exert pressure through MLAs. The law doesn’t permit it. Even if we can’t remove all at once, the process will be done systematically, in phases,” he added.