Belagavi erupts in celebration
Thousands gather at Rani Chennamma Circle at night
Belagavi: The Karnataka Rajyotsava festivities reached fever pitch in Belagavi on Thursday night as thousands of Kannada supporters gathered to celebrate the state’s pride. Starting from 10 PM, the crowd’s excitement filled the air, creating an electric atmosphere that echoed through the night.
The Rani Chennamma Circle, decorated in the vibrant colors of red and yellow, stood as a symbol of pride. Kannada enthusiasts, waving flags and dancing to energetic DJ beats, turned the celebration into a joyful night. They swayed to popular Kannada songs like *Namma Belagavi Idhu Namma Belagavi* and *Kanadante Mayavadano,* expressing their love for Belagavi and Karnataka.
Amid the festivities, young people waved giant Kannada flags to show their deep affection for the language and culture. Men, women, children, and families turned up in large numbers, creating a spectacle that underscored the spirit of Rajyotsava in Belagavi. Cheers for iconic Kannada leaders like Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna resonated through the crowd.
As the clock struck midnight, the celebration kicked off officially with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Rani Chennamma Circle stage, led by city engineer Lakshmi Sulagekar, senior Kannada activist Mehboob Makanadar, and others. Fireworks lit up the night sky, filling the atmosphere with even more excitement, as the youth danced with unrestrained joy. Fans of the late Kannada superstar Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar paid homage by holding his portrait and sharing messages about his everlasting legacy. Although it has been three years since his passing, their message of “You will forever be eternal” caught the attention of all.
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike District President Deepak Gudaganatti, addressing the gathering, expressed his joy: “We have gathered in large numbers even at midnight. Tomorrow, with 8-10 lakh people expected, we’ll send a strong message that Belagavi will always belong to Karnataka. We’ll make the whole nation turn its gaze toward Belagavi,” he said, brimming with pride.