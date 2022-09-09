Bellandur Road in Bengaluru is now clear for commuters to use  

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is gradually regaining normalcy after dealing with the severe floods for days. In the city's Bellandur district, where the waterflow was the worst, vehicles are now moving on both sides of the outer ring road.

On Thursday, the HSR layout traffic police declared Bellandur to be safe for commuter traffic. Police in Bengaluru advised commuters to avoid using the Outer Ring Road unless absolutely necessary in the past due to the large number of vehicles stuck on this stretch of road.

On Thursday morning, the police posted on social media, "Good morning, water logging is reduced near eco space in ORR and all vehicles can move from both sides of the road, Thank you." Traffic police have also released images of the Outer Ring Road showing clear traffic flow.

However, only large vehicles were able to travel from Marathahalli to the silk board side in the early hours of Thursday. As a result of the water level dropping, the situation has now improved.

The majority of the IT parks in the Bellandur area were submerged in floodwaters on September 4 due to severe rains, and the Outer Ring Road experienced a massive waterflow from the Bellandur and Agara lakes for about 4 days. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, visited these locations on Tuesday night and gave instructions to staff to take all necessary precautions to stop future harm.