Bengaluru: 14-yr-old Kriti Jain’s organs breathes new life into 9 people

Bengaluru: In a deeply moving gesture of compassion and resilience, Virendra Kumar Jain and Monica Virendra Kumar Jain, the parents of Kriti Jain, a vivacious 14-year-old studying in the 8th standard at Baldwin Girls High School, have chosen to donate their beloved daughter’s organs. Tragically, Kriti lost her life in a recent incident, but through this selfless act, her legacy will transcend her untimely departure as her organs breathe new life into those desperately awaiting transplants.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 24th when Kriti suffered a devastating fall from a height of 8 to 10 feet while playing with her cousins on the terrace of her family home in Cottonpet, Bengaluru. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where her critical condition necessitated her transfer to the ICU. Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals, the severity of her head injuries proved insurmountable, ultimately leading to her declaration of brain death on May 28th at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital.

In the midst of their profound grief, the Jain family made the courageous decision to honor Kriti’s vibrant spirit by donating her organs, aiming to offer a ray of hope to those in desperate need. With the support and coordination of Jeevasarthakathe (SOTTO), an organization dedicated to facilitating organ donations, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital successfully harvested Kriti’s lungs, liver, kidneys, heart valves, and corneas.

The significance of this act of kindness cannot be overstated, as Kriti’s organs have already been transplanted, offering a renewed lease on life to individuals battling life-threatening conditions. Lungs were swiftly transported by air to Chennai for transplantation, while the rest of the organs were utilized within the state of Karnataka, saving and transforming multiple lives in the process.

The Chief Grief Counselor and Transplant Co-Ordinator, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru, Sarala Anantharaj expressed deep gratitude to the Jain family, stating, “The family’s generosity in the face of such tragedy is nothing short of remarkable. Their selfless act will be forever cherished by the recipients and their families, who have been granted a second chance at life through Kriti’s organs. It is an honor to witness the power of compassion and the indelible impact it can have.”Organ transplantation remains an urgent global issue, with countless individuals awaiting life-saving procedures. Kriti’s family hopes that their poignant decision will inspire others to engage in open conversations about organ donation and consider registering as donors. By breaking down barriers and raising awareness, we can ensure that more lives are saved and the gift of life continues to be shared.