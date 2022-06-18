Bengaluru: 220 students, faculty, staff members of CMRIT donate blood

Bengaluru: The NSS and Youth Red Cross unit of CMRIT organized a blood donation camp in association with Rashtrotthana blood centre. The camp encouraged people to come forward and donate blood to save lives, without fear of suffering any harmful effects. The camp was a huge success and saw active participation from both faculty and students. On the entire 190 units of blood was collected in a day.

The drive saw nearly 220 students, faculty and staff members coming together to donate blood. One of the donors said, "Our college has been regularly organizing blood donation camps every year and has witnessed voluntary participation of students and faculty members." While addressing the people at the camp, the NSS and Youth Red Cross volunteers brought awareness to all of them about the shortage of blood and necessity to donate blood once a year so that we can help people in their critical times. The collected blood was later carefully sealed and transported to the blood bank.

"The considerable youth participation in the blood donation camp is an inspiring sign of voluntarism and awareness. When the need for safe and secure blood is steadily on the rise, the donors are indeed serving society in a way that deserves acknowledgment and appreciation," said Dr Sanjay Jain, principal of CMRIT.