Bengaluru: Acid attack victims to get shelter, site

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State government would issue an order to distribute sites and houses for the acid attack victims, in addition to a financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh each for self-employment.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking after launching a helpline 'Hello Revenue Minister-Pension at doorstep in 72 Hours' started by the revenue department.

"Acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony and rejection by the society. It is the responsibility of the government to rush to their aid. In this regard, their monthly pension has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

Apart from this, they would be provided site and housing. Financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for self- employment so that they could lead a life of dignity on their own," Bommai said.