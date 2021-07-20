Bengaluru: Activist Abraham TJ seeks action against Indrajit Lankesh for 'instigating' one community against another

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based activist Abraham TJ has filed a complaint against journalist-turned-film director Indrajit Lankesh for allegedly making false and defamatory statements against communities.

The complaint has been submitted to Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, stating that Lankesh should be booked under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity), 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), and 505 (making statement for public mischief) of Indian Penal Code and section 154 (information relating to cognizable offence) of Code of Criminal Procedure for publicly making "false and defamatory statements with the intent of creating and promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between different classes of castes and communities and bringing disrepute to the entire Police Department."

According to the complaint, "punitive action should be initiated against the director over his statements about the alleged assault on a hotel waiter in Mysuru by actor Darshan and his friends.

Lankesh's stress on the "falsely claimed" caste of the alleged victim was "an attempt to incite hatred, enmity and ill-will in the minds of Dalits." The activist contented that Indrajit did so with the "ulterior motive of pitting the Dalits against the Non-Dalit communities in general."

Indrajit Lankesh was in news when he accused Sandalwood actor Darshan of assaulting a Dalit waiter at Mysuru's Sandesh Prince Hotel four months ago. "Darshan had paid Rs 50,000 to the staffer as compensation to hush up the matter," Lamkesh claimed and also met minister Bommai on July 15.

However, on July 17, the man who was allegedly assaulted, issued a media statement clarifying that he was not Dalit and also denied being assaulted by actor Darshan.

"The director's statements about Mysuru police having become 'settlement stations' are "false, derogatory and malicious imputations." Lankesh's statements have created a false narrative against the Karnataka police, especially Mysuru police, and tarnished their reputation among people.

Lankesh's statements to instigate communities to look at each other with suspicion and hatred has not only hurt me and my friends but has also hurt the feelings of very many well-meaning members of society at large.

This attempt to sow the seed of hatred and distrust amongst communities, which will ultimately destroy the peaceful social fabric of the State needs to be dealt with severely, in accordance with the law," activist further said in the complaint.