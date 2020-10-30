Bengaluru: B2B exhibitions to recommence outside containment zones

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), India's premier exhibition and conference facility, has welcomed the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to permit B2B exhibitions to recommence outside the containment zones, starting from October 15, as per the guidelines contained in the Unlock 5 notification. The measures to be adopted are detailed across categories by MHA for venue providers, organizers, service provides, exhibitors and visitors.

"The decision to allow B2B exhibitions shows the government's confidence and commitment towards supporting the exhibition sector which plays an important role in promoting businesses and trade across the country as well as globally. Now it's time for the exhibition industry to come forward and work collectively towards holding trade shows with strict adherence to SOPs and requisite Covid-19 precautions in place," said V. Anbu, Director General & CEO, IMTMA and BIEC.

"BIEC is ready with the mandatory SOPs and is in talks with exhibition organizers, vendors and all other stakeholders to implement those when the shows get underway at the venue," Anbu added.

Elaborating further, he said, "On an average BIEC hosts more than 30 events in a year. Our team has begun the preparations and planning for immediate events. As we are one of the premier players in the industry, it will be our responsibility to ensure that we win the confidence of the exhibitors and stakeholders to transition into the new normal during Covid-19."