Bengaluru Bandh On September 26 Over Cauvery Issue

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leaders and Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti's (KJSS) pro-farmers organisations, pro-kannada organisations have called for a Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, September 26, over Cauvery water issue. They urged all other organisations to join the bandh.

The AAP has said that it is calling for the bandh with the support of several other organisations to protest the release of Cauvery water from the KRS dam to Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, the city's freedom park held the Cauvery struggle Awareness Convention to oppose the Cauvery water management authority's unscientific decision over the Cauvery issue without knowing the reality of the drinking water crisis in the state. AAP leaders, KJSS, Farmers associations, pro-kannada associations and other association leaders were present.

AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru attacked Congress, They came to the power by assuring the implementation of Mekedatu project. But what did they achieve? Why has the Mekedatu project not been started? Instead of that you are questioning us where we were? Call the session immediately and take the decision not to release water to Tamil Nadu. Inform to the Supreme Court. The court may be reprimanded, may be sent to jail. However you are ready to go for so many reasons, Why not be ready to go jail for the state's interest? He questioned.

AAP is always ready to protect the State, language and people. More than one crore people live in Bengaluru. Required 1450 mld water for the city. Required 150 ltr for a person. but providing only 108 litres of water per person, He said.

If water is released to Tamil Nadu, Bangalore will have shortage of drinking water in the near future. The three parties that have been in power for so many years have failed to find a permanent solution to the problem. Don't you have the commitment to protect the interest of the state? He questioned.

Bengaluru people should fight

1.3 crore people live in Bengaluru, including 65 lakh people who speak other languages. They also need drinking water. 45 days are over for the Cauvery struggle but the people of Bengaluru are still sleeping. This is not fair, State Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar objected.

The people may belong to whichever language may be but water is the main to live. So all should support the fight, He urged. People's lives are more important than any other orders. The Supreme Court itself said drinking water is the main priority. But the state government is releasing water to Tamil Nadu, He said.

Signature Collection Movement

AAP state vice president Mohan Dasari said, people say Bengalureans involvement in struggle is difficult. But regarding steel flyover issues Bengalureans fought at freedom park. That kind of fight should happen again. We will go to the people to collect the signatures. Then we will force the state government to stop releasing water. AAP will always stand for the people's interest.