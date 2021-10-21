Bengaluru: buildAhome bags 250 projects amidst pandemic

Bengaluru: Despite several disruptions caused due to the first and second wave, buildAhome, a Bengaluru-based 5-year-old real estate company, remained intact and bagged 250 projects in the midst of pandemic. The company observed demand among salaried employees (working in the IT sector), working from home experiencing the need of owning a personalised home to be the cause of maintaining stability in the real estate market. Like every year this festive season company expects the real estate market to pick up its pace, with providing festive offers up to Rs 40/- off on Premium & Luxury packages, valid until November 5th, 2021.

Many of the developers in India experienced major setbacks due to the project delays as a result of first and the second lockdown. However, even with so many disruptions buildAhome managed to deliver 50 homes in the midst of the pandemic. It was mainly due to the technological intervention and learning from the first lockdown, the second hit was manageable.

Abhijith R Priyan, CEO, buildAhome said "The major setback was the halt in construction which started before the pandemic hit. There were people who had already invested in apartments flats or resident homes which halted for a period of time and then revived post pandemic. A lot of our clients, while working from home had time to conceptualise their dream home which helped them realise the importance of owning a house, especially when living in a joint family or living in a rented house with lack of personal space to do their job."

The announcements of extended work from home for 4 – 5 years in certain companies have given people a viable option to buy land in a peripheral area and construct a luxurious dream home at an affordable price. With buildAhome, owning a luxurious home has become possible at the price of 80 lakh – 1.5 crore. This has paved way for employment opportunities, not only for engineers and architects but also migrant workers. The increased demand in constructing homes post pandemic helped buildAhome, give opportunities to 180 migrant workers and a few skilled staff for their projects.

Mr Kiran Alligidi, Project Manager, buildAhome said "Today owning a luxury home in the remote areas has become possible for salaried employees, due to the cut down in travelling expenses to their offices and reduced home loan interest rates. Many people have started adopting the concept of "Home office" which was earlier common for only lawyers and doctors (clinics)."

The 5-year-old start-up has been observing a major trend in eco-friendly homes in comparison to non-eco-friendly homes. Today the young and experienced architects are looking at green homes and sustainable architecture. People have realised the importance of maintaining the green patch of the state which has been deteriorating constantly, affecting the environment. Abhijith R Priyan, CEO, buildAhome said "buildAhome team are planning to focus the current and the next quarter on building eco-friendly homes because that is the need of the hour. We have recently opened our Jayanagar office, concentrating on South Bangalore and Tier 2 cities and our prior focus will be to encourage and construct Eco friendly houses."