Bengaluru CCB police crack scammers network

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Crime Bureau sleuths have unearthed a scammer network and retrieved from them Rs. 40 lakhs plus a few incriminating documents and other materials that were used to cheat a woman, claiming that they would get her a membership in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Addressing a press conference here today, B. Dayanand, Commissioner of Police, said that working on a complaint of a woman, the CCB sleuths arrested two persons on March 26 and two more on March 29 for scamming the woman. The material recovered from them includes mobile phones, seals, letterheads, and documents with forged signatures of the Chief Minister and Governor of Karnataka and other forged documents.

The scammers had made an offer of KPSC membership to the complainant for Rs. 5 crore and had extracted Rs. 4.10 crore through cash and bank transactions. At this point, the complainant got suspicious and approached the CCB police.

The commissioner of police was appreciative of the CCB team for quickly solving this case within 24 hours after the complaint was lodged. However, there could be a few more people involved, and the police are investigating. (e