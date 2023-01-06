Bengaluru, Chennai e-way by March 2024

Bengaluru: The 262-km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 16,730 crore will pass through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and would reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.



"The project will be cost-efficient for vehicle operators and lessen fuel consumption. It will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai and connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

• The 262-km, 8-Lane expressway is designed for 120 kmph speed.

• The new expressway will shorten the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300 km to 262 km.

• The current average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru by road is five to six hours.

• The four-lane Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of the 26 new green expressways

• The foundation for the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2022.

• The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has divided this project into three phases of construction.

Starting from Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, it will pass through Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Palamaner, Chittoor, Ranipet towns on the way.

The expressway will end at Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.