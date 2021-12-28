Bengaluru: Children's day out at Orion Mall

Bengaluru: In an effort to take the spirit of the holiday season to underprivileged children, Orion Malls has tied up with Association for Promoting Social Action (APSA) whereby these children were given an opportunity to visit Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway and spend the day enjoying the festive décor, activities, games and much more.

"This initiative is part of our efforts to reach out to underprivileged children and give them an opportunity to brighten their day and indulge in gaming and other amusements. Our motive is to create a positive experience for these children, who otherwise may not have a chance to visit a mall and engage in fun activities. It is one of the ways we can give back to society.

Being socially responsible is one of Brigade's core values and we are excited to find new ways to engage socially," said Sunil Munshi, VP (Operations), Orion Malls, Brigade Group. The children were provided with a welcome drink and light snacks on arrival, after which they indulged themselves in games at the children's play arena.

After lunch, they were shown around the mall and witnessed the special Christmas entertainment. They were treated to a delicious high tea before being escorted back to their homes. Caretakers and the children adhered to strict Covid 19 protocol and those above 18 years of age were allowed only after their double vaccination certificate was checked.

In all, 45 children and 5 caretakers were part of this initiative by Orion Mall.