Bengaluru customs cuts open gas stove to find drugs worth Rs 79 Lakh

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru customs intercepted and seized Rs 79 lakh worth ephedrine drugs from a steel gas stove at the Kempe Gowda International Airport. The seizure was made in the exports division on late on Thursday night.

According to the statement released by the Bengaluru customs, they intercepted a consignment of steel gas stove, which was destined to Australia.

"As much as 1,983 grams of ephedrine were concealed in four legs of the gas stove. We had to cut it open using a metal cutting machine tool," the statement stated.

The statement further mentioned that the drug was neatly packed in plastic wrappers and placed in a hollow section of the pipes. The pipes were welded from both the ends and no one could easily detect or suspect anything from the outer look of the stove.

The customs stated that they got a tip-off from the intelligence wing of the courier section.

Meanwhile, the health experts told IANS that though it is prohibited, ephedrine is often abused by players, especially weightlifters, college students, fashion industry, and even truck drivers are known to abuse the substance because of its performance enhancing effect.

People who want to lose weight, often use and abuse ephedrine because of its association with weight loss, especially this is a big hit in modelling and film industry.

This drug is found in nasal spray, tablets and liquid form. It can be swallowed, snorted, or injected, the source added.

The source further claimed that most people who use ephedrine do not realise that it is dangerous and addictive, therefore, they begin to abuse the drug, unaware of its harmful effects.

The source observed that because ephedrine is derived from an herb, users often think that it is a safer alternative to other stimulants. People will often use it in such an excess that they end up overdosing on it. Overdosing can cause serious health problems and even death.