Bengaluru earmarks 7 of 12 crematoria for Covid deaths

Bengaluru: In the wake of massive spike in Covid cases in Bengaluru, the civic body has decided to designate seven of the total 12 crematoria exclusively for those who succumbed to the disease.

The circular was issued by Bengaluru civic body's Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta as complaints over delays in cremations and lengthening queues beamed across news channels.

According to this circular, the crematoriums at Medi Agrahara in Yelahanka, Kudlu near Bommanahalli, Kengeri (RR Nagar-Yeshwantpur Road), Panathuru in Mahadevpura, Sumanhalli in Kengeri, Peenya in Dasarahalli, and Banashanakri in south divisions will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each crematorium has two furnaces and both will be dedicated for cremation of bodies of Covid victims, the circular stated.

According to crematorium workers, a dead body takes at least 45 to 60 minutes to be cremated completely.

Apart from this, the Bengaluru civic body has also decided to use Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company's (Bescom) helpline number (1912) to assist Covid related queries.

"Residents of Bengaluru can call 1912 to contact the helpline, if they have any queries related to testing, vaccination or medical advice," the statement said.

The number can also be contacted for direct assistance with blocking hospital beds or admission, obtaining beds in Covid Care Centres, besides availing the ambulance service or support in case of home isolation.

This new helpline number is in addition to the Karnataka government's State-wide Aptamithra helpline, which is also dedicated to Covid-19 assistance and can be accessed by calling 14410. Apart from these, the helpline for obtaining ambulance services can also be called at 108.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru reported its highest single-day Covid-19 cases at 8,155.

This is the highest number of cases reported since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.

Owing to the surge in cases over the past few weeks, a night curfew is in place in eight cities - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburgi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi and Manipal - from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 20.