Bengaluru: Ekya School ITPL virtual fest Triton gives wings to talent

Bengaluru: In one of a kind, Ekya School ITPL organised a two-day virtual interschool festival. The two-day festival -Triton 2021 came as a big breather in the middle of the pandemic.

The festival saw participation from 30 schools across Bengaluru. Around 250 students registered for various competitions including, drama, JAM, chess, debate, spoken word poetry, painting competition on both digital and traditional canvases, music, cooking, and fashion.

The event was hailed as a visionary festival for students to engage their creative side. The fest was aimed at bringing together schools across Bengaluru and provide a platform for students to bring out their talents in academic and non-academic fields.

"With students bound to their homes for the past 18 months, this event provided them a platform to unwind and exercise their abilities," said Dr Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder & Managing Director, Ekya Schools and Provost, CMR University. She added that this has also helped students develop good sportsmanship.

The event was a thought contender for school authorities waiting for physical resumptions of school activities to conduct non-academic activities like fests.