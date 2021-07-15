Bengaluru: Entry to Nandi Hills during weekends banned

Bengaluru: After witnessing a flood of visitors at Nandi Hills near here, the Chikkaballapur district administration has decided to close the hill station during weekends -- from Friday 6 pm to Monday 6 am. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after a heavy rush of visitors was witnessed at the hill station last Sunday after lockdown relaxation was announced.



According to the district administration, more than 8,000 people thronged Nandi Hills, an hour's ride from Bengaluru city, during the first weekend after the government lifted the lockdown completely. The tourism department-run hotel in the hilltop was fully booked.

Nandi Hills, a popular tourist spot for people of Bengaluru, was closed from April due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown. It was opened for visitors on June 21.

Nandi Hills draws a large number of visitors from Bengaluru, especially during weekends, as it offers a splendid view of sunrise and sunset. The hill station lies 30 km away from Bengaluru airport and about 60 km from the city.