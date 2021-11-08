Bengaluru: Get ready to pay a minimum of Rs 30 for auto ride from December

Bengaluru: After demand in hiking fares of auto rickshaw was requested by all auto drivers, the state government has given a nod to increase the fare. Transport department has passed an order to increase rates of autorickshaws meter from Rs 25 to Rs 30 effectively from 1 December.

Auto transportation fare have increased in the city and travelers have to shell in more money to travel in auto-rickshaw. The minimum rate has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. Then there is an increase of Rs 15 per kilometer. Prior to this, the rate was Rs 13 per kilometer. It has been now raised to Rs 15. The new fares will be effective from December 1, the regional transport authority said.

Luggage above 20kg will be charged at Rs 5 and only luggage upto 50kg is permitted in auto. The revised rate hike should be displayed in meters. There is a 90 day time provided for auto meter rates revision. Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Authority has issued an order to change the meter.

The auto fare at night, will have an increase of half the fare on the normal meter fare. This fare applies from 10 pm to 5 am. The Regional Transport Authority has stated that all autorickshaw drivers have to display the list of fixed fares inside the auto for the passengers to read.

Auto fares haven't been revised since 2013 and drivers say LPG rates, daily expenses and maintenance cost have gone up over the years. At present, the minimum fare for the first 1.9 km is Rs 25 and Rs 13 for every additional km. The fare was increased last in 2013 when the department hiked the base fare (1.9 km) from Rs 20 to Rs 25 and fixed Rs 13 for every subsequent kilometre.