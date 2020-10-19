Bengaluru: Government school students in Malleswaram constituency get tabs, laptops

Bengaluru: The Malleswaram Assembly constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan has made significant strides in focusing on online and smart learning by equipping all primary and secondary schools with necessary equipment. The minister has announced one thousand tabs for high school children and one laptop each for five primary school pupils.



As a precursor to this, Ashwath Narayan distributed high quality tabs to 21 high school students on Saturday. The tabs contain state-of-the-art text and educational photos and videos.

Digital learning has become inevitable because of the coronavirus pandemic, but government schools lag behind private schools in this aspect. Since most of the students in government schools are financially backward and cannot afford tabs or laptops they stand to lose on education.

According to the officials, recognizing this, the deputy CM immediately collected information on poor students from 21 public schools, including seven high schools in the Malleswaram constituency and with the help of the 'Dr CN Ashwath Narayan Trust', the 'RV Education Training Institute and Education Foundation', has come forward to provide 1,000 tabs to children in schools.

"The process of distribution of the gadgets to students would be completed next month. Private partnerships like these are vital to the success of such programmes and all should join hands for such good work," says Ashwath Narayan.