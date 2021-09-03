Bengaluru hospital launches modular emergency unit for children

Bengaluru: Aster Rv Hospital, JP Nagar, on Thursday launched a modular emergency unit - 'Aster Kids Emergency Express' for pediatric patients in order to fast-track emergency services. The initiative was undertaken in association with Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare and Shri Bagaria Education Trust.



The new unit is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for child emergencies that have been designed to replicate the features of a high-end critical care facility for paediatric patients suffering from both Covid and non-Covid emergencies. The fully integrated module only requires assembly before it is plugged in for an operation. The module has 4 beds in total.

Dr Chetan Ginigeri, Lead Consultant, Paediatrics, Aster Bangalore said "Since the onset of the pandemic, we have commonly been seeing children coming to the emergency unit with MIS-C symptoms. Emergency cases such as burn injuries, high-grade fever, acute respiratory infection, etc. have also been observed that require immediate attention and access to the right medical equipment. The modular ICU will play a key role in hastening the emergency care that a child requires in such situations and plays a supportive function to our existing PICU." Parents can call at 08066040400 to avail of this service.