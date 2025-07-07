  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kerala Couple Missing After Alleged Rs 100 Crore Chit Fund Scam

Bengaluru: Kerala Couple Missing After Alleged Rs 100 Crore Chit Fund Scam
x
Highlights

A Malayali couple accused of cheating investors of around Rs 100 crore through a chit fund in Bengaluru have gone missing.

A couple from Kerala, named A V Tomy and Shiny Tomy, are accused of cheating many people in Bengaluru. They ran a chit fund company called A&A Chit Fund and Finance in Ramamurthy Nagar. The couple has been missing since last Wednesday. They are believed to have sold their house and car and then disappeared. Their phones are switched off.

Many investors, mostly from the Malayali community, gave money to the couple because they trusted them. One retired man said he lost 70 lakh rupees, which was his and his wife’s savings plus money borrowed from others. By Sunday, the police received complaints from 265 people. The total amount of money lost may be around 100 crore rupees.

The police have started investigating and are trying to find the couple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick