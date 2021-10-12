Bengaluru: KPCC chief D K Shivakumar joins chorus, says Rahul should take AICC mantle

Bengaluru: KPCC President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday stated that Rahul Gandhi should take the reins of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). "It is the unanimous voice of the party workers from across the country," asserted Shivakumar.

The KPCC chief's statement comes ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held on October 16. It may be recalled that on Monday former chief minister Siddaramaiah also urged Rahul to head the Congress as his mother is ailing.

Speaking to media persons, Shivakumar said, "The whole country and Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to take up the responsibility. We have been putting pressure on him since he resigned.

The unanimous voice of the Congress workers from across the country is in support of Rahul Gandhi assuming the mantle of the party."

"Rahul Gandhi is discharging 90 percent of the responsibilities of the AICC even now. We want him to return to the helm of the party affairs officially. There is a Congress Working Committee meeting on October 16, let's see," Shivakumar said.